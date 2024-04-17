Dubai flights update: DXB still facing operational 'disruption' due to weather chaos

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 8:27 AM

Dubai International (DXB) airport is encountering several operational challenges due to the unprecedented weather conditions experienced by the UAE on Tuesday, April 16.

The airport authority, in a statement, said, "We are currently experiencing significant disruption due to the weather and are continuously working with our emergency response teams and service partners to restore normal operations as quickly as possible. Flooding and road blockages have left limited transport options for arriving and departing guests.

"Flights are delayed and diverted and impacted by displaced crew. Recovery will take some time. We thank you for your patience and understanding while we work through these challenges."

The authority is working around the clock with the emergency response teams and service partners to get things back on track as quickly as possible.

Several passengers stranded at the airport due to road closures and flooding have been provided with drinks and meals wherever possible.

People are urged to confirm their flight status directly with their airline and to allow extra time to arrive at the airport.

