Dubai airports temporarily diverts all inbound flights

Dubai International (DXB) airport said it is temporarily diverting inbound flights due to arrive this evening on Tuesday until the inclement situation improves.

However, it said departures will continue to operate as scheduled.

“The airport is working hard with its response teams and service partners to restore normal operations and minimise inconvenience to our customers. We urge guests to check directly with the airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight, allow significant extra travel time to the airport and use the Dubai metro where possible,” said Dubai Airports.

Earlier, Dubai International temporarily suspended operations while 45 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled due to adverse weather.

It warned that inclement weather could cause flight delays and disruption on Wednesday morning as well.

“Dubai Airports can confirm that operations continue to be significantly disrupted at Dubai International (DXB) due to heavy rain and flooding on Tuesday, April 16. Due to the intense storm, operations were temporarily suspended for 25 minutes this afternoon, but have since recommenced, and are now in recovery mode. A total of 21 outbound and 24 inbound flights have been cancelled since 00:02hrs LT this morning, and 3 flights were diverted to other neighbouring airports,” it said.

Videos shared on different social media platforms on Tuesday showed runways were flooded after heavy rains that started across the UAE on early Tuesday.

“There is major flooding on access roads around Dubai leading to the airport and current weather forecasts indicate that the unsettled weather will continue to cause delays and disruption into the early hours of Wednesday April 17, morning,” Dubai Airports said.

It said response teams have been activated and we are working closely with airlines and other service partners to restore normal operations at the earliest and minimise inconvenience to customers.

“We urge guests to check directly with their airline to obtain the latest information on the status of their flight, allow significant extra travel time to the airport, and use Dubai Metro for smoother transit, which has extended operating hours until 03:00 hrs LT tonight. We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimise any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests,” said the statement.

Rains and thunderstorms hit different parts of the UAE on Tuesday, prompting authorities at the federal and emirate levels to issue safety advisories for residents and travellers.

Meanwhile, a flydubai spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times that the adverse weather conditions in the UAE on April 16 impacted the carrier’s flight schedule at Dubai International (DXB). “We have cancelled some flights as a result and are currently experiencing some delays,” said the airline’s spokesperson.

“We are working hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers’ travel schedules and are coordinating with all parties at the airport. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions closely and we advise our passengers to allow extra time for their journey to the airport,” said the spokesperson.

Flydubai asked passengers to check online 48 hours and 75 minutes before the flight departure time from Dubai.

“Passengers are advised to aim to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their flight departs as check-in closes 60 minutes before the flight departure time. Passengers can save time at the airport by using one of our new self-service kiosks in Terminal 2, where they can print their baggage tag and complete online check-in then go directly to the dedicated bag drop desk,” said the flydubai spokesperson.

An Etihad Airways spokesperson said due to the potential of adverse weather including heavy rains in Abu Dhabi (AUH) on April 16, some flights may be delayed.

“Guests are advised to regularly check the Etihad website for the latest information about their flight departure and allow plenty of time to travel to the airport. Etihad will be working closely with guests affected by any disruption to assist them with changes to their itineraries and to reach their final destination.

The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused,” said the spokesperson.

