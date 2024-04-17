UAE rains: Private sector firms urged to allow flexible work patterns for employees on Day 3

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 10:02 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 10:12 PM

Private sector has been urged to allow employees in the UAE to apply flexible work patterns due to the impact of unstable weather conditions across the country, as per an announcement by the The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The authority said that it "reiterates the importance of taking precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations, urging employers to ensure workers’ health and safety during their commute to and from these sites and that occupational health and safety requirements are met."

Earlier, MoHRe announced ease for outdoor workers by urging employers to ensure outdoor workers’ health and safety during their commute to and from these sites and meet occupational health and safety requirements.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

The government announced remote working for all public sector employees across the UAE for Thursday, April 17, and Friday, April 18 except for those whose jobs require them to be present in the workplace.

ALSO READ: