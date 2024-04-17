UAE announces 2-day extension of online classes for govt schools

Published: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Apr 2024, 2:43 PM

The Emirates School Education Foundation has extended distance learning for all government schools across the country on Thursday and Friday, April 18 and 19.

This measure aims to guarantee the preparedness of all government schools and their surrounding areas in terms of safety and security before resuming regular in-person classes for students and teaching staff.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Earlier, all government schools were directed to adopt distance learning due to unstable weather conditions and the authority implemented the decision for Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.

Sharjah has also extended distance learning for private schools in the emirate. After two days of online classes, students will continue to study remotely on Thursday, April 18, to ensure their safety, said local government authorities.

ALSO READ: