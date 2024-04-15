UAE: Remote learning announced for all govt schools due to unstable weather

Students enrolled in international curriculum schools enjoyed a three-week break for the spring holidays, which commenced on March 25
All government schools in the UAE have been directed to adopt distance learning due to unstable weather conditions prevailing across the country.
The Emirates School Education Foundation announced the decision that will be implemented on Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17.
The directive is to ensure safety of students and teaching staff.
Earlier, the local emergency, crisis and disaster team in Ras Al Khaimah has decided to move classes to distance learning for government institutions in the emirate.
