UAE ranks No. 1 globally in fighting terrorism

UAE could play key role in climate action with real changes, strict rules, says Costa Rica minister
Country is looking to join alliance to scale up and accelerate the conservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems
For the fourth consecutive year, the UAE has maintained its first-place ranking in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI).
The UAE is considered one of the safest countries that take effective measures to combat terrorist and extremist activities, and one of the safest countries in the world with a "very low" risk of the spread of terrorist activities.
The ranking was based on the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) findings, which is responsible for the index and publishes its results annually.
The Global Terrorism Index is one of the indicators monitored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (Mofaic). Its data is supported by the Ministry's Global Peace and Stability Initiative.
Under this initiative, the index data has been supported by communication from the ministry with influential international sources such as the UN and international organisations, specialised research institutes and centres, and the Institute for Economics and Peace.
Mofaic also provides national reports on the UAE's efforts to combat terrorism, illustrating the Ministry's active role, concerned agencies, and governmental technical committees in the fight against extremism.
The Global Terrorism Index provides a comprehensive summary of the global trends and patterns that have influenced terrorism over the past two decades, based on an analysis of various social and economic conditions and influential geopolitical factors.
ALSO READ:
Country is looking to join alliance to scale up and accelerate the conservation and restoration of mangrove ecosystems
Residents were able to complete transactions in just a few minutes via the authorities' websites and smart apps
The nation, with its strong commitment and experience in renewable energy, as well as its abundant solar resources, is ideally suited to produce it
Converting vintage cars help owners save on expensive maintenance costs
Competitions to be held in different forms of Indian classical and semi-classical dances
Move will help attract new investments by expanding the recycling industry, says official
Organisers believe that the cosmopolitan crowd in the emirate makes it the ideal destination for promoting the centuries-old Indian-origin sport
The emirate welcomed 12.82 million overnight visitors from January to November 2022, with the highest number of international guests from India at 1.6 million