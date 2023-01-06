UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman listed among 10 safest cities in the world

The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared
Abu Dhabi has been ranked first as Ajman made it to the fourth place in a list of the 10 safest cities in the world, according to a report by numbeo.com for the year 2023.
Sharjah and Dubai clinched number 5 and 7 spots respectively. The ratings establish the country's global position as an ideal destination for security, stability and prosperity.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, stated that the ranking for safety achieved by Ajman was a result of the attention given by His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and the support of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, to enhance security and safety in the emirate, which is reflected in the national economy by attracting investments.
He added that Ajman Police has implemented several security projects and initiatives to reduce crime, enhance traffic safety on roads, speed response to emergencies and provide high-quality services.
