Watch: ‘Dubai has just begun’; Sheikh Mohammed vows to continue race to be world's best

Dubai Ruler announces agenda that aims to double size of emirate's economy

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:42 PM

Dubai is already among the best in the world on multiple global indices. The question is: Will the emirate keep growing?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has answered the question poetically: “Night and day don’t stop, so why should we? The race has just begun!”

This came in a video the Dubai Ruler shared as he announced the ambitious Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. The agenda aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy over the next 10 years and specifies combined economic targets of Dh32 trillion.

The video opens by listing all that Dubai has achieved: It is the most attractive city for visitors; most developed city when it comes to infrastructure, safest and most secure in the world and has the fastest growing foreign trade.

However, Dubai has “just begun and our ambition is still at its beginning”, the video says.

D33 includes 100 transformative projects, including a scale-up programme for 30 companies to become global unicorns in new economic sectors; a unified license as a unique commercial identity for all companies all over the emirate and a programme to attract the world's best universities.

Sheikh Mohammed said 2033 is when modern Dubai turns 200. “2033 is also when we come will complete our D33 economic journey. We know our global economic position during the coming years. The world makes way for those who know what they want.”

The Dubai Ruler also specified the objectives of the agenda:

