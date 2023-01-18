Dubai is the world's best destination for holidaymakers, according to Tripadvisor

It aims to improve travellers commute within the city and shorten wait times
Dubai has been ranked the best destination for holidaymakers worldwide for 2023, according to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce it.
“Following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ambitious D33 agenda, which includes making Dubai a top 3 global tourism destination, the city has retained its #1 spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Crown Prince.
The annual awards are released on account of reviews of millions of travellers that are submitted on Tripadvisor’s website.
“Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment… If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over Palm Jumeirah,” Tripadvisor said.
Source: Tripadvisor
In 2022, Dubai received the highest tourist spending among all the cities in the world, reaching $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion), according to the latest World Travel and Tourism Council.
The emirate was recently ranked first regionally, and fifth best city in the world in the World’s Best Cities report 2023 by a leading global adviser in tourism, real estate and economic development.
ALSO READ:
It aims to improve travellers commute within the city and shorten wait times
The surprise gift also includes a cake, a polaroid camera, and gold membership to Etihad Guest
From food to artistic offerings, soak in the festive spirit at these happy fairs in the German capital
As holiday travel peaks, more than 100,000 passengers were estimated to be flying through the airport on Thursday
Here is some advice from local travel agencies on how to plan ahead, minimise financial loss, make the best of an unfavourable situation during the season
The additional flight will be operated by the airline’s flagship Airbus A380
A combination of factors, including positive impact from the Fifa World Cup, government's coolest winter campaign
'UK Border Force staff are set to take industrial action across this period, meaning queues at passport control may be longer than normal,' says the airline