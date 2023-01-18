Dubai is the world's best destination for holidaymakers, according to Tripadvisor

Sheikh Hamdan shared the news on Twitter that the emirate has retained its No. 1 spot in 2023

Dubai. Photo: Sheikh Hamdan

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 2:45 PM

Dubai has been ranked the best destination for holidaymakers worldwide for 2023, according to Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Twitter to announce it.

“Following His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, ambitious D33 agenda, which includes making Dubai a top 3 global tourism destination, the city has retained its #1 spot in the 2023 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Crown Prince.

The annual awards are released on account of reviews of millions of travellers that are submitted on Tripadvisor’s website.

“Dubai is a destination that mixes modern culture with history, adventure with world-class shopping and entertainment… If you’re looking for thrills, you can float above the desert dunes in a hot air balloon, climb aboard a high-speed ride at IMG Worlds of Adventure or skydive over Palm Jumeirah,” Tripadvisor said.

Most popular travel destinations in 2023

Dubai, UAE

Bali, Indonesia

London, UK

Rome, Italy

Paris, France

Cancun, Mexico

Crete, Greece

Marrakesh, Morocco

Dominican Republic

Istanbul, Turkiye

Source: Tripadvisor

In 2022, Dubai received the highest tourist spending among all the cities in the world, reaching $29.4 billion (Dh108 billion), according to the latest World Travel and Tourism Council.

The emirate was recently ranked first regionally, and fifth best city in the world in the World’s Best Cities report 2023 by a leading global adviser in tourism, real estate and economic development.

ALSO READ: