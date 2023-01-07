Dubai: Explore cycling tracks, walking trails and more with new interactive guide

Outdoor Sports Destinations Guide lists diverse outdoor locations, sports centres and public fitness facilities

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 9:54 PM

A new interactive guide issued by Brand Dubai invites residents and visitors to explore the wide range of sports and fitness activities that Dubai offers in the winter months.

The ‘Outdoor Sports Destinations Guide’ lists diverse outdoor locations, sports centres and public fitness facilities that people in Dubai can take advantage of to stay active and fit in the winter.

The guide includes a comprehensive list of cycling tracks and walking and running trails that have been created across the emirate.

Key tracks listed include the 50km sand bike track in Mushrif National Park, the Al Khawaneej Walking and Cycling Track, the Hatta Mountain Bike Trail, the Dubai Water Canal Walk, and the Nad Al Sheba Cycle Park, apart from a host of cycling and jogging pathways located in parks, beaches, waterfronts and neighbourhoods across Dubai.

The guide also lists clubs, stadiums and academies offering a wide assortment of outdoor sporting activities including football, basketball and badminton. The new guide features dedicated sections for padel tennis, tennis, volleyball, golf and equestrian sports.

Fatma Al Mulla, City Branding Executive, Brand Dubai, said: “The guide is an extensive compilation of outdoor sporting activities that can push your physical boundaries. Whether you want to go on a leisurely jaunt in a park, get an adrenaline rush with a challenging bike ride amidst scenic mountains or get your heart pumping with a tennis game, the Guide can help find the best places to engage in your favourite sporting activities.”

The new guide is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign, which highlights the attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations this season. Running until February 2023, the latest campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.