Free fireworks shows in Dubai daily: How the city lights up every night during the shopping festival

From rubber and paper to electronics and wood: Abu Dhabi to get more colour-coded recycle bins across city
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
Dubai’s fireworks are legendary. And during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the emirate’s skies light up with breathtaking colours every single night. That’s 46 nights of lights, fire and action — from December 15, 2022, to January 29, 2023.
Have you ever wondered what it takes to bring the night skies alive with fireworks? We asked the Al Zarooni Group how it puts up the pyrotechnic spectacles every evening throughout the festival, and Nisreen Boustani, PR and corporate communication manager, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, gave us the lowdown.
The best part about the DSF fireworks is that they are free to attend. On day one of the DSF, (December 15), Dubai had had six shows firing simultaneously at six different destinations across the city: Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR; Burj Al Arab; Al Seef; Dubai Creek; Dubai Festival City and Dubai Frame. Check out the photos below:
The fireworks are launched through fibre mortar tubes, which are supported by metal stands. According to Boustani, the displays are designed and synchronised using computers that are connected to “highly sophisticated state-of-the-art electronic firing systems, which can create anything from a small-scale show to a world class display.”
The computers operate a standalone software that is fed with the design programme of each show. This ensures that everything can be fired at the click of a button.
“For some of our shows, the fireworks are synchronised with music and light shows to provide the full experience for the crowds who flock to our displays throughout DSF,” she added.
The team checks on the weather constantly before the launch of the show. Crew members are equipped with the necessary kits to protect them from any immediate hazard.
“We always ensure that the firing points are positioned well out of reach [of] the public and buildings. The Civil Defence and maritime authorities are always present to protect and enable the safe zone on the site. Civil aviation authorities are informed every time we use fireworks, approximately 15 minutes before the display, to ensure the no-flying zone,” said Boustani.
Once the venue is confirmed, the team conducts site inspections to ensure there is enough space to conduct the shows with the highest safety standards. “We use Google Earth to help in the planning phases and then design the shows accordingly. We also are in close contact with all relevant authorities, and ensure we have all paperwork and permissions in place. The final stage is the allocation of materials and equipment, as well as the team members and vehicles that will be needed and utilised during the entire season of DSF.”
Behind the shows is a team of trained and experienced professionals. “They are licensed by the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) as explosive technicians. Two supervisors, three senior technicians and three technicians are involved in DSF shows as full-time staff,” said Boustani.
Al Zarooni Group has been lighting up the DSF with fireworks since its inception. “We have worked on each of the 28 editions,” Boustani added.
Planning for the next season starts about five months after the DSF ends. “So, by June we will already be planning the fireworks for the 29th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.”
ALSO READ:
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
Joe Biden said his country remains steadfast in its pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives guard of honour, 21 gun salute upon arrival
Women have been consistently underrepresented on editorial boards across disciplines, and they are found to be less likely to publish their own work in their own journals
The department, with experienced emergency and trauma care experts, will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for occupational injuries
The leaders also discussed regional and global issues during the meeting held at Zabeel Palace
Heavy turbulence is standard in the Himalayan country, where airlines fly to remote hilly towns and mountains shrouded in clouds
Officers will be patrolling all roads and internal streets to ensure traffic rule compliance during the month-long duration of the campaign