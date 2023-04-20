UAE: Quran competition sees 450 students from 45 schools battle it out for top honours

The contest required students to know the Surahs (chapters) thoroughly

Thu 20 Apr 2023

Competitions are the best way to revise the Holy Quran- according to Taha Ali Hussein, who was placed first in the inter-school Quran contest hosted by Jumeirah College.

The 16-year-old student of Al-Ahlia Charity School fought off stiff competition from 450 other students to clinch the top spot in the Al Kiraam Al Bararaah tournament. He said he was overcome with emotion when he was announced as the winner.

“I was expecting to be among the top three winners but was surprised and grateful with the first-place prize,” he said.

“Everyone was really good, and the competition was really tough. I think what helped me was that I have participated in several competitions and know how to keep my cool. During the finals, it was really nerve-wracking, but I managed to power through.”

The prestigious contest saw the participation of 450 students from 45 schools across Dubai. The organisers are hoping to expand the scope of the contest in the coming years. “The 450 students came from primary and secondary schools,” said Mohamed Nabhan, general co-ordinator of Al Kiraam Al Bararaah and Head of Arabic A and Islamic Department, Jumeirah College.

“Next year, we are looking forward to targeting all UAE schools.”

During the competition, the judges quizzed students by giving them verses from various parts of the Quran and asking them to recite the verse that followed it. It required students to know the Surahs (chapters) of the Quran thoroughly. The students were judged on their knowledge, recitation and pronunciation.

Best way to revise

Taha said that since he began learning the Holy Quran, he has been participating in every competition he could. “The best thing about participating in competitions is that it helps you mentally to learn the Quran,” he said. “

The repetition is beneficial, and it puts God’s words in your heart more and more. I find that the biggest benefit. Winning or losing the competition doesn’t matter as long as you learn from it.”

The event also recognised the top 10 winning students who were previously selected by external judges from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, along with the best-performing students from each of the participating schools.

Mohammed Al-Saad from Jumeirah College was placed sixth and said that he made an error during the competition. “I made a tiny mistake in my Tajweed (recitation) which resulted in me losing some points,” he said.

“But it was a great experience to be in front of such esteemed judges and being able to recite. I was quite nervous.”

Mohammed advised those wishing to learn the Quran by heart to take it slowly. “I always tell my friends to learn a little bit every day,” he said.

“Even if you learn only a page a day or even a few verses, you can learn the whole Quran by heart in a few years. The most important thing is to keep doing it consistently.”

Taha also agreed. “Those wishing to learn the Quran should set aside at least 30 minutes or an hour every day,” he said.

“Keep reciting every day and keep participating in competitions. That is my advice to everyone.”

