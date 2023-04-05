Dubai: Quran recitation award winners celebrated in Expo City as Al Wasl dome lights up

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 2:37 PM

The Al Wasl Dome in Dubai Expo City witnessed more excitement than usual last night, with over forty nationalities coming together to celebrate the winners of the Dubai International Quran Award. The dome lit up with colours and traditional Islamic patterns, lending the perfect Ramadan atmosphere to the hundreds of spectators who watched the ceremony.

Reciters from many countries, including Cameroon, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Germany, Ethiopia, and Eritrea, participated in the competition.

The top three winners were Saleh Ahmed, from Bangladesh at first place, Abbas Hadi Omar from Ethiopia at second place, and Khaled Al Burkani, from Saudi Arabia at third place.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured Dr Ahmed Omar Hashem, the former president of Al Azhar University, as the Islamic Personality of the Dubai International Quran Award this year.

Hashem has been honoured in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of advocacy and service of religion. The Award jury chairman and members were also recognised by Sheikh Mohamed. Hashem's son received the award on behalf of his father.

The top ten winners from around the world were also honoured along with the members of the award’s organising committee.

The awards ceremony was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the founder of the Dubai International Quran Award.

