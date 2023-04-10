UAE: Seventh Holy Quran recitation open competition to be held in Abu Dhabi

The three-day competition is open to nationals as well as expats with valid residency

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023, 4:11 PM

The seventh edition of the Holy Quran recitation open competition, organised by India Social and Cultural Centre (ISC), Abu Dhabi, in association with the Ministry of Awqaf, will start from Tuesday.

The three-day competition is being held to motivate both the nationals and the expat community to read and memorise the Holy Quran and to recite in a competitive environment, said ISC president D. Natarajan.

“This is the seventh year that we are conducting this prestigious event in the ISC. This event is part of our social commitment towards the society,” he noted.

There will be four categories in the competition, starting with 15 parts of the Quran where the age limit is 25 years. Next will be 10 parts of the Quran, where the age limit is 20 years, followed by 5 parts for which the age limit is 15 years, and finally, recitation and Tajweed of Quran, which is open to all. The competition will be assessed by a top panel of judges approved by the Ministry of Awqaf.

ISC general secretary P. Sathyababu said that the competition is open to UAE nationals and expats with valid residency.

“The event is well supported by the Indian and local business communities. It has been receiving good feedback from the Indian expat community and our members.”

The winners in each category will be presented with cash prizes and mementos. Also, all shortlisted participants will receive appreciation certificates and consolation prizes. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Saturday.

“We expect good attendance for the event. Entry is free. Also, prayer facilities will be arranged in the centre,” Sathyababu added.

ALSO READ: