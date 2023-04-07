Dubai: Capture city's beauty on camera, get a chance to display photos at top exhibition

A researcher in artificial intelligence said that "everyone would perish" if AI is allowed to increase in intelligence unchecked
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in cooperation with Nikon Middle East, and under the support of the Sikka Platform, has launched a photography competition, under the theme ‘Shades of Dubai,' to provide a platform for emerging photography enthusiasts and professionals in the UAE.
The competition invites all emerging photographers and those interested in the art of photography aged 15 and above to submit photographs they have previously taken with their cameras for a chance to participate in the competition.
A specialised jury comprising a representative of Dubai Culture, a representative of Nikon and Indian photographer Dr Mukesh Batra will select a number of photographers to employ their artistic visions in documenting Dubai's beauty through the camera lens, and providing inspiring shots that highlight its cityscapes and attractive cultural landmarks.
Nikon will loan selected artists professional cameras and tripods for the competition.
The participating artists will have a valuable opportunity to display their photos in the ‘Shades of Dubai’ exhibition held by the well-known Indian photographer, Dr. Mukesh Batra, founder of Dr Batra’s® group of companies.
The exhibition is scheduled to be organised in summer 2023 at Al Safa Art and Design Library to showcase a set of photographs that Dr Batra took during his exploratory trips in the UAE, driven by his passion for photography, in addition to his profession as a homeopathic doctor.
Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “This competition is an opportunity for photographers to shed light on Dubai's treasures and beauty through new eyes. We invite photography enthusiasts to participate and unleash their creativity in front of a wide audience."
Narendra Menon, Managing Director of Nikon Middle East FZE, said: “Our partnership with Dubai Culture represents the coming together of art and capability; imagination and technique; ambition and skill. We look forward to seeing all of the masterful entries that are sure to come out of this competition, and to all of our amazing collaborations with Dubai Culture in the near future.”
