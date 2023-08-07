UAE: Public urged to keep beaches clean, stay safe while enjoying seaside during summer

Local authorities in Abu Dhabi have held an awareness campaign to highlight the safety measures to be taken by community members while going to the beaches this summer season.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, in collaboration with the Environment, Health and Safety Department, held this initiative in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Public Safety Department, and Aster Hospital.

Concerned staff from the different entities made presentations and demonstrations to inform attendees, including families and children about the key tips for personal and public safety.

Local authorities raised awareness on ways to manage heat stress, prevent dehydration and sunburn, ensure safe swimming norms, take precautions while swimming with children, provide first aid, and understand emergency response protocols.

The dedicated employees also emphasised strategies to prevent accidents and create a secure and healthy environment for everyone.

The organisers urged community members to preserve the pristine natural environment of the beaches. They encouraged individuals to responsibly dispose of waste, thereby safeguarding the health and safety of all beachgoers.

The municipality has been hosting regular campaigns and events to ensure the health and well-being of individuals and the preservation and maintenance of public places and destinations.

