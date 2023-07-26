Abu Dhabi: 5-day municipality campaign focuses on environmental preservation, public hygiene, worker safety

Further awareness was created through posts on official social media accounts and the ‘Freejna’ app – a community engagement platform

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carried out a five-day field campaign by meeting and urging property owners to comply with measures for environmental preservation and maintaining the appearance of public and residential areas.

“It is essential for property and shop owners, as well as their employees, to prioritise public hygiene, and a clean and healthy environment. Waste must be disposed of appropriately in designated containers, ensuring the preservation of a general sense of civilisation and aesthetics,” the municipality said in a statement.

The comprehensive field campaign covered all the areas under the municipality’s jurisdiction and was carried out in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), through the City Municipality Centre, Al Shahama Municipality Centre, Musaffah Municipality Centre, Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre, Al Wathba Municipality Centre, and Bani Yas Municipal Presence Centre.

Municipality inspectors told property owners and shopkeepers about the apt ways to dispose off waste and the importance of maintaining public hygiene and adhering to regulations. They educated and encouraged landlords and tenants to maintain the overall appearance of their residential areas.

Inspectors monitored residential units for any violations. Also, property owners were told to raise awareness among workers and residents about the significance of using designated containers for waste disposal. Informative text messages were sent to targeted groups, and further awareness created through posts on its official social media accounts and the ‘Freejna’ app – a community engagement platform.

“Depositing waste in designated containers not only enhances the city’s civilised and aesthetic appearance but also plays a significant role in preserving the environment by preventing the reproduction and spread of harmful insects that pose a threat to the community’s safety,” the municipality underlined.

Inspection of construction sites

Separately, the City Planning Sector’s Environment, Health and Safety Department, launched an inspection campaign across various construction sites to safeguard the health and safety of workers within the construction and building sector.

The initiative aimed to educate both the workers and the company owners about necessary safety measures to be implemented during the scorching summer season.

Companies were urged to ensure shaded rest areas for workers. The inspectors stressed the importance of adhering to the midday work ban. Workers were told about the importance of having access to cold drinking water, suitable cooling equipment, sun-shielding umbrellas, salt-infused hydration resources, and first-aid at the workplace.

