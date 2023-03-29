UAE President restructures Abu Dhabi Executive Council under chairmanship of Sheikh Khaled

Decree stipulates the appointment of members of the council

By WAM Published: Wed 29 Mar 2023, 11:43 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree restructuring the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The decree stipulates the appointment of the following as members of the council: Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office /Strategic Affairs Council, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority / Strategic Affairs Council, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance / Strategic Affairs Council, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Sara Musallam, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.

