UAE President restructures Abu Dhabi Executive Council under chairmanship of Sheikh Khaled

Dr. Vayalil pledges to donate the total amount over a period of 5 years to help support the campaign's objectives of fighting hunger
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree restructuring the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.
The decree stipulates the appointment of the following as members of the council: Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office /Strategic Affairs Council, Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority / Strategic Affairs Council, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance / Strategic Affairs Council, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development, Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, Major General Fares Khalaf Al Mazroui, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Sara Musallam, Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Support.
ALSO READ:
Dr. Vayalil pledges to donate the total amount over a period of 5 years to help support the campaign's objectives of fighting hunger
The country has built three of the largest and lowest-cost, single-site solar plants in the world
Some other major companies such as Azizi Developments, LuLu Group, Tristar Group and others have also contributed towards the drive
A detailed advisory has been published on the official website
Alia, who has represented the UAE in various competitions, says self discipline provides her with a powerful inner compass during the holy month
The three siblings were born on March 14 in 2014, 2018 and 2023
Campaign aims to educate community about the dangers of fireworks
The test results in improved prognosis and monitoring of patients living with B-cell acute lymphocytic leukaemia