UAE President meets Iran's national security council secretary

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Thursday received Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.
The two sides also talked about regional and international issues and other developments, including the importance of working together to support peace and cooperation in the region.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court.
