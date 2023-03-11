UAE minister lauds resumption of Saudi-Iran relations, says it's significant step towards region's stability

Chief guest Dr. Shashi Tharoor commends founder for striving to provide 'cost-effective healthcare for all'
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation made a phone call to Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, during which he expressed the UAE's welcome of the Riyadh and Tehran agreement to resume diplomatic relations between the two countries.
During the phone call, Sheikh Abdullah underscored the significance of this step and its role in achieving stability in the region and meeting the aspirations of their people for development and prosperity.
He also emphasised that the UAE believes in the importance of working to enhance the principles of good neighbourliness and support constructive dialogue, which helps development in the region and promotes tolerance and coexistence among its people.
The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the role played by the People's Republic of China and its efforts that led to the resumption of Saudi-Iranian diplomatic relations, highlighting the depth of historical ties and the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and China, as well as the distinguished relations between China and all GCC countries.
Sheikh Abdullah also emphasised the strength of the fraternal and longstanding relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, wishing continuous progress, stability, and prosperity for the Saudi leadership, government and people.
