UAE national security adviser meets Iran counterpart

During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of common concern, underscored importance of efforts towards stability and prosperity of the region

File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 4:31 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 4:59 PM

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities to advance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries, especially in the political, economic and trade fields.

They also discussed several issues of common concern and underscored the importance of exerting efforts for the stability and prosperity of the region.

