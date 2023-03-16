UAE national security adviser meets Iran counterpart

Participants will be given training, resources and the opportunity to advocate on behalf of their countries and communities
Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
During the meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities to advance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries, especially in the political, economic and trade fields.
They also discussed several issues of common concern and underscored the importance of exerting efforts for the stability and prosperity of the region.
ALSO READ:
Participants will be given training, resources and the opportunity to advocate on behalf of their countries and communities
Team leader of the Year of Sustainability says it aims to preserve biodiversity, support environmental systems and reduce carbon emissions
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed can be seen in deep conversation with the other guests, enjoying the atmosphere
The authority notes that there has been a 7% decrease in the rate of serious crimes in Sharjah since 2021
The race has unique requirements and stipulates that contenders can only use the technology available in 1968 when the original race occurred
The initiative is 'aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens'
Sheikha Hind raises awareness about children’s rights on occasion of Emirati Children’s Day
Members of the team say that the hours, pay, accommodation are good, and the job has helped them secure their lives as well as those of their children