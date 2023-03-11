UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement

Experts closely monitored the heat wave, as well as its impact on the marine environment in the waters of Abu Dhabi
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Friday that he welcomed an agreement restoring diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
“We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, and we hail the Chinese role in this regard,” Dr Gargash tweeted.
“The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighbourliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all.”
