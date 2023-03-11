UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia-Iran agreement

Country believes in importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries in region, says Dr Anwar Gargash

File photo

By Reuters Published: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 12:17 AM Last updated: Sat 11 Mar 2023, 12:18 AM

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, said on Friday that he welcomed an agreement restoring diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“We welcome the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations, and we hail the Chinese role in this regard,” Dr Gargash tweeted.

“The UAE believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue among the countries of the region towards consolidating the concepts of good neighbourliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all.”

ALSO READ: