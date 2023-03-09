Saudi Arabia relaxes visit visa rule for GCC residents, regardless of profession

Visitors can apply for both multiple-entry visa and single-entry visa on the official website

By Web Desk Published: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:34 PM Last updated: Thu 9 Mar 2023, 6:59 PM

The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that all GCC residents can now apply for a visit visa to the Kingdom - irrespective of their professions.

Earlier, there was a list of accepted professions, available to check on the ministry website, that GCC residents had to fall under in order to be allowed to apply.

According to the website, visitors can apply for and receive a multiple-entry visa for up to 90 days. This permit would be valid for a year and would allow the holder to perform Umrah, except during the Haj season. They can also apply for a single-entry visa for up to 30 days, which is valid for three months from the date of issuance.

The cost of an eVisa is "SAR300 plus full health insurance fees".

The following are the eligibility requirements:

1. The applicant must be at least 18 years old. For children under 18, the guardian must apply first.

2. The applicant's passport must be valid for at least six months, and the applicant must have a residency ID from a GCC country valid for no less than three months.

3. Visa holders can perform Umrah anytime except during the Haj season

4. The applicant must complete separate visa applications for each member of their direct family, and must accompany the member while entering the Kingdom.

Earlier, it was announced that the Kingdom would allow travellers to get a 96-hour entry permit to the country along with their flight tickets. The holder is allowed to perform Haj and Umrah with this transit visa.

