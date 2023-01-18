96-hour visa with flight ticket: Saudi airline announces new travel service

Sri Lanka requires the backing of China and India — its biggest bilateral lenders — to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the $2.9 billion loan that is essential to put its battered economy back on track
Saudi Arabian airline Saudia has announced that travellers holding a flight ticket from the airline will be allowed to enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a maximum of four days (or 96 hours), local media reported. The passenger will also be allowed to use this time to perform Haj and Umrah in the Kingdom.
This system is already in place on a number of UAE-based airlines, with Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi offering transit visas of 48 to 96 hours along with plane tickets.
A spokesperson for Saudia is reported as saying that when passengers book plane tickets online, they will be asked whether or not they require a visa. If they indicate that they do, they will be redirected to fill out a form and complete some procedures, not exceeding three minutes long.
The service will extend to all international airports within the country.
ALSO READ:
Sri Lanka requires the backing of China and India — its biggest bilateral lenders — to reach a final agreement with the IMF on the $2.9 billion loan that is essential to put its battered economy back on track
Official annual headline inflation hit 21.9 per cent in December, and food prices surged 37.9 per cent in the Arab world’s most populous nation
The figure missed the government’s 5.5 per cent target and was well down from the previous year but it was better than the 2.7 per cent predicted in an AFP survey of analysts
First six projects with new residential design concepts have been phased up for H1 2023, new projects will include 2,400 new units
The jewellery group is expected to create approximately 6,000 job opportunities in the retail, manufacturing, technical and management areas related to jewellery trade
Agreement will facilitate exchange of information for tax purposes
HR tech unicorn to empower organisations globally to elevate employee experience through deep integrations
The fifth largest global economy also saw its rank of billionaires swelling to166 in 2021 from 102 a year ago