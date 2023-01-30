UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New free Saudi transit visa comes into effect

It will allow visitors to enter the Kingdom, perform Umrah, visit Madinah, and tourist spots as well

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 7:35 PM

Saudi Arabia announced that a new electronic service has been launched that allows passengers to obtain a transit visa for 4 days when they pass through the Kingdom.

Saudia had previously said that passengers holding a ticket from the airline would gain entry into the Kingdom for a period of 96 hours, during which they may perform Haj and Umrah.

The electronic service is effective as of Monday. It is available on application through the websites of Saudi-based airlines Saudia and Flynas.

According to Arab News, the application will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will process it and issue a digital visa, which can be received via email.

Local media reported that the visa is free of charge and is valid for three months.

ALSO READ:


More news from World