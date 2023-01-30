New free Saudi transit visa comes into effect

It will allow visitors to enter the Kingdom, perform Umrah, visit Madinah, and tourist spots as well

Photo: AFP file

By Web Desk Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 7:35 PM

Saudi Arabia announced that a new electronic service has been launched that allows passengers to obtain a transit visa for 4 days when they pass through the Kingdom.

Saudia had previously said that passengers holding a ticket from the airline would gain entry into the Kingdom for a period of 96 hours, during which they may perform Haj and Umrah.

The electronic service is effective as of Monday. It is available on application through the websites of Saudi-based airlines Saudia and Flynas.

According to Arab News, the application will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will process it and issue a digital visa, which can be received via email.

Local media reported that the visa is free of charge and is valid for three months.

ALSO READ: