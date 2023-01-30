New free Saudi transit visa comes into effect

Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said
Saudi Arabia announced that a new electronic service has been launched that allows passengers to obtain a transit visa for 4 days when they pass through the Kingdom.
Saudia had previously said that passengers holding a ticket from the airline would gain entry into the Kingdom for a period of 96 hours, during which they may perform Haj and Umrah.
The electronic service is effective as of Monday. It is available on application through the websites of Saudi-based airlines Saudia and Flynas.
According to Arab News, the application will be sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will process it and issue a digital visa, which can be received via email.
Local media reported that the visa is free of charge and is valid for three months.
ALSO READ:
Recent increases in "racist acts" reflect the dangerous dimensions of hatred in the region, the ministry said
Ministry issues letter to private universities, warning them of legal action if they violate rules
The former prime minister hits out at the government over financial crisis, predicts hyperinflation and economic challenges
Amira Elghawaby's appointment is 'an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms, says Prime Minister Trudeau
Around 10 of Sudani's associates at the scene were killed, but there were no American casualties, the officials said
The two leaders agreed to increase Indian investments which currently stand at 'over $3.15 billion'
Space rock to burn up in atmosphere with bigger pieces to fall as meteorites, say scientists
The "planet within the planet" can spin independently because it floats in liquid metal