UAE President appoints director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs

Among other duties, new leader will supervise issuance of entry visas and residence permits

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 2:00 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 2:39 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal decree appointing Major-General Sultan Yusuf Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi as director-general of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

He will be responsible for preparing policies and strategies related to the entry and residence of foreigners to the UAE; supervising the issuance of entry visas and residence permits of all kinds; implementing decisions and procedures regulating external borders (air, sea and land borders), both at entry and exit, in coordination with the authorities concerned.

He will also be responsible for the implementation of supervision and field inspection operations on establishments and free zones in coordination with the authorities concerned.

