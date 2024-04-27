UAE: Man goes missing from parents' home; police ask public for help

Post the Covid pandemic, the Emirates has emerged as one of the most popular spots for destination weddings
The police are appealing for help after a 44-year-old man went missing in Umm Al Quwain.
Taking to their social platforms on Saturday, the authority provided details about Bashar Ahmed Mahdi Al Dhaher, who went missing from his parent's home in the emirate.
The police provided a picture of Bashar, who is an Iraqi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Residents who might have any information about him have been urged to contact the following numbers: 06-7062502 or 050-2107788.
ALSO READ:
Post the Covid pandemic, the Emirates has emerged as one of the most popular spots for destination weddings
The quake occurred at 3.03am local time
Food supplies were distributed to 80 households
Specialised teams are currently managing the situation by cleaning up and removing the dead fish
The charges against them include planning terrorist acts, fundraising for the Organisation, and concealing the source and destination of those funds
In the video shared by the Abu Dhabi Police, speeding cars are seen crashing into vehicles as traffic builds up unexpectedly
Organised by Ameeraga Tamil Sangam, the event had participants from across the UAE
Sheikh Hamdan joined the kids as they browsed through some photos that captured how they used broomsticks and helped their community