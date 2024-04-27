UAE expresses deep concern over heightened tensions in Sudan's North Darfur

The three-term MP is facing central minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar and CPI leader Pannyan Ravindran at Thiruvananthapuram constituency
The United Arab Emirates expressed deep concern over the heightened tensions in the El Fasher region in North Darfur and the threat this poses to Sudanese civilians.
In a statement, the UAE called on all armed factions, including the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, to end the fighting and return to dialogue.
The UAE once again called on all warring parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, and to take immediate, decisive measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent Sudan from plunging further into new levels of instability, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Emirates additionally calls for strengthening the international humanitarian response and providing urgent relief to those in need in Sudan and neighbouring countries.
The UAE expressed its alarm over reports of sexual violence against women and girls, high risk of famine, indiscriminate aerial bombings, and the continued suffering and displacement of thousands of civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly.
The country has urged the UN Security Council to ensure an end to the conflict and to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.
It also reiterated its firm position demanding an immediate ceasefire and a political solution to the crisis, stressing its support for the political process and efforts to achieve national consensus towards a civilian-led government, the Ministry added.
