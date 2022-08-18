Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan forms board of trustees for Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment

Academies' alumni include royal, public officials

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 1:26 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 1:37 PM

A board of trustees has been formed for the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment.

As per a resolution issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the board will be chaired by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education.

Mariam Mohammed Almheiri serves as the Vice-Chairperson.

Other members of the board include Abdulla Mohammed bin Touq, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Huda Al Sayed Mohammed Al Hashemi, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Hala Badri, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Dr Hassan Mirza Al Sayegh, and Hana Hashim Al Hashemi.

In April, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had issued a law forming the Rashid and Latifa Schools Establishment. The establishment would assume all responsibilities and functions of the Rashid School for Boys and the Latifa School for Girls. The two schools count several Dubai royals and public figures among their alumni.

ALSO READ:

The establishment set up to oversee the two schools aims to enhance the quality of education provided to citizens and residents. It also seeks to prepare students for university admission locally or abroad by providing the highest quality of education, and it would take charge of both schools’ assets and liabilities.