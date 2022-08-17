UAE President presents Order of the Union to Pakistan Chief of Army Staff

Demand has doubled at service centres
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed presented the Order of the Union, the second highest honour awarded by UAE to senior officials of brotherly and friendly countries, to the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff of Pakistan, in recognition of his distinguished efforts in strengthening UAE-Pakistan's ties.
Sheikh Mohamed and General Qamar Bajwa also exchanged views on an array of latest regional and global issues and developments of mutual concern.
The President affirmed the depth of the longstanding relations between the UAE and Pakistan and the mutual keenness to continue strengthening them at various levels.
He appreciated, in this context, the sincere efforts made by General General Bajwa to develop prospects for cooperation and joint work between the two countries for the best interest of their two friendly peoples.
For his part, General Bajwa expressed his thanks and appreciation to the President of the UAE and his pride in this honour, which reflects the strength of the friendly relations that unite the two countries, pointing out that his country is keen to develop and advance its fruitful cooperation with the UAE to serve the peoples of the two countries.
ALSO READ:
Demand has doubled at service centres
Alexey Molchanov has broken all records currently held at the location
VPN misuse can attract a fine of up Dh2 million as well as imprisonment
Authorities advise motorists to exercise caution
In this new seven-part series, we explore all the significant milestones that made the city the culinary wonderland it is today
Discounts will be across the retail chain's 235 hypermarkets in GCC region
This is the 75th anniversary of the occasion
'We just wanted to make sure that they get a chance to taste our food'