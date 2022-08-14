UAE leaders congratulate Pakistani President on Independence Day

Rulers sent their greetings on the occasion of the 75th anniversary

By WAM Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 4:27 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dr. Arif Alvi of Pakistan on the occasion of his country's independence Day.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also sent similar messages to President Alvi, and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the occasion.

