Pakistan Independence Day in UAE: Expats gifted free, affordable health check-ups

50% discount on all in-house procedures for several residents

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:27 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:28 PM

Pakistani and other expatriates in the UAE were gifted free and affordable health check-ups by Pakistani Medical Centre (PMC), Dubai, a not-for-profit healthcare facility, to celebrate the country’s 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Sunday.

As part of the diamond jubilee offer, PMC, the first of its kind project in the GCC which operates within the premises of Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), is offering a free consultation to UAE residents aged 75 and above as well as 50 per cent discount on all in-house procedures. In addition, paediatric, gynaecology, and cardiology consultations are also free on prior booking.

In an interview with Khaleej Times on Sunday, Dr Muhammad Nasim Sabir, medical director at Pakistan Medical Centre, said almost 850 people have already registered online for the campaign that ran from August 1 till 13 as part of Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day celebrations.

“A number of packages were given as part of Independence Day celebrations. One of the major packages was Dh75 which covered 47 tests. Similarly, there are three free clinics every week – cardiac on Sundays, gynaecology on Mondays and paediatric on Fridays. As part of the Diamond Jubilee offer, we offer a free consultation to people who are 75 years and above at any time,” he said.

Last year, Dr Sabir said 14,000 patients sought consultation and treatment at PMC and the numbers are expected to surpass 20,000 this year with over half of them getting free treatment.

“Since the beginning, PMC doctors have attended patients of 74 nationalities with most being Pakistanis, Indians, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans, Sudanese and other African countries. There are some dual national Pakistanis also who come for consultation and treatment. Now we get Filipinos and Syrians as well because a number of Syrian doctors are volunteering with us,” Dr Sabir added.

He stressed that diagnostic testing is essential for everyone once a year to ensure that chronic diseases are detected and treated early.

Patients

Pakistani national Saima Nadeem, a Dubai resident for 13 years, took the advantage of the Independence Day celebration offer and booked an appointment to see a gynaecologist.

“We were referred by a friend and they informed us that we can get a discount here. The online package is very good and I have booked it along with my husband. The facilities here are exceptional and the doctors are also very good. We are very satisfied with the facilities,” said Nadeem.

Indian national Madhu also booked an appointment to visit the doctors at PMC.

“I live nearby and it’s my first visit to PMC. I booked an appointment yesterday to see an eye specialist for myself and my mother-in-law. I read the reviews online and they have been good. Therefore, I came with my family. I really appreciate how they treat people. Yesterday, I called them but the call centre didn’t attend the call, but they called me back. It’s very rare that a not-for-profit organisation’s call centre will call back,” Madhu said.

Dr Faisal Ikram, president of Pakistan Association Dubai, said PMC is open to all nationalities.

“Since we started, over half of our patients have been treated freely from our welfare and Zakat funds. So those people who can’t afford treatment, they get free treatment here at PMC,” Dr Ikram said, inviting people to join community celebrations at PAD from 7pm onwards on Sunday.

