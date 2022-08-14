Dubai: Hundreds of Pakistanis turn up to celebrate Independence Day

Children sing patriotic songs, President Alvi and PM Sharif's messages read aloud

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 2:28 PM

Hundreds of people, including women and children, turned up to celebrate Pakistan's 75th anniversary of Independence Day at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, on Sunday.

After the flag hoisting ceremony by Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi's and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's messages were read out to the attendees.

While praising the role and contributions of the 1.7 million Pakistanis living and working in the UAE towards the development of the UAE and Pakistan, Hassan Khan urged community members to continue to remit money through legal channels in order to further strengthen the national economy.

"We are grateful to our forefathers that we live in a free and independent country. I thank the Pakistani community in the UAE, too, who have done well for the UAE's development and economy. I also highlight the importance of this community in the economic development of Pakistan by remitting over $6 billion last year. I urge the community that we should continue to contribute to the country by remitting through legal channels," said the consul-general.

Currently, the UAE is home to the second-highest number of Pakistanis working abroad after Saudi Arabia.

He said the number of Pakistanis who are coming to the UAE on a visit visa have been growing steadily and have almost reached the pre-pandemic level.

Khan assured the community of full support from the consulate and said that more community-friendly initiatives have been taken to enhance outreach for all Pakistanis in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

"The consulate provides services to around 1,200-1,400 people every day. We are working to further improve our consular services by expanding and making some of the workstations a single window operation. As far as infrastructure is concerned, we are ready with that. But we need the support of other government departments. Once we get the go-ahead from other departments, we will roll out these services," he added.

Following the consul-general's speech, a cake was cut to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of Independence Day. In the end, children sang national patriotic songs to mark the celebrations.

