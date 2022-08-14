Pakistan Independence Day: Pakistanis in UAE set an example for others to follow, envoy says

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 14 Aug 2022, 3:17 PM

Pakistani expats in the UAE are law-abiding individuals who are playing a key role in enhancing bilateral ties, a top diplomat said in Abu Dhabi while marking the country’s independence day.

“We are celebrating the 75th Independence Day, which is a landmark in our history. We pay tribute to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and all the leaders who worked tirelessly to achieve independence of Pakistan. We are all working towards a better Pakistan,” Imtiaz Feroz Gondal, Charge d’ Affaires at the Pakistan Embassy, told Khaleej Times.

Gondal led the vibrant celebrations with the flag hoisting ceremony at the mission. He read out the messages of Pakistan’s president and the prime minister.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the expat community was out there in big numbers. They encouraged the school students who took part in cultural programmes. Later, Gondal joined the people doing folk dancing, which was accompanied by drums and harmonium turning the atmosphere into a carnival.

Seeing the zeal and patriotic fervour among young and old, the embassy’s Charge d’ Affaires beamed with pride.

“Pakistanis have come out in a big number. This is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started that such a large turnout is here on this occasion. This speaks volume about the unity of the overseas Pakistani community. They all carry the same flag and rally behind Pakistan. They have demonstrated that they are making the best efforts to create a better image of Pakistan.”

Gondal urged the Pakistani expat community to work harder for the development of the UAE and Pakistan.

“As a law-abiding citizen and a bond between Pakistan and the UAE, I request all members of the Pakistani community to fully adhere to the rules and regulations of the UAE. They are an asset for Pakistan. They have set a great example for other communities to follow with their dedication and devotion towards Pakistan-UAE friendship.”

He hailed the community as a “bridge between Pakistan and UAE”, which is strengthening the bilateral ties.

“We are grateful to the UAE for extending maximum support and help to the Pakistani community, who have been playing a proactive role in the development of the UAE as well. The Pakistani community has been a strong bond between both the countries. We are hopeful that with our community playing a strong role and with both the brotherly countries working together, in the coming days, we will see stronger Pakistan-UAE relations.”

Gondal pointed out that bilateral trade has continued to soar with both exports and imports picking up.

“We are working to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations. It has been our top priority. We have ambitious plans to reach out to all the stakeholders in the UAE as well as Pakistan to enhance our trade. As per Pakistani financial year, up to June 2022, we have witnessed an increase in bilateral trade. We are also very hopeful that the bilateral investment cooperation will also be strengthened in the coming months.”

Year-long celebrations

As part of year-long celebrations, the embassy will host an Urdu mushaira (poetic symposium) titled ‘Jashn e Azadi’ on August 25 with poets coming from the UAE, Pakistan and other countries from the region.

“We are celebrating the 75th year of independence in a befitting way. There will be a number of activities spanning for the whole year. We are planning another event with the participation of the community in September. This will continue till the end of the year. All the events will ensure engagement of the overseas Pakistani community,” he added.

