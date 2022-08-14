Dubai: Deputy Ruler wishes Pakistan on 75th Independence Day

Pakistan is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today.

As Pakistani expats in the UAE gear up to celebrate, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has congratulated them on this occasion.

He said in a tweet: "On the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, we celebrate our two nations’ strong ties and cooperation at every front, and extend our warmest congratulations and wishes for progress, peace and prosperity to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

Recently, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the UAE for its announcement to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies.

Sharif took to Twitter to thank the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the investment plans in various companies.

