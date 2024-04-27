Emirati athletes continue to blaze a trail at 2024 Gulf Youth Games

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 8:09 PM

Young Emirati athletes continued to amass medals by the dozen at the first Gulf Youth Games UAE 2024 currently being hosted in the UAE under the theme "Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising,"

At the end of the eleventh day’s competition UAE strengthened their grip on the top spot of the medal tally with a whopping 194 medals, including 65 highly coveted gold medals.

They have also collected 69 silver and 60 bronze bronze from the 448 medals awarded in 16 out of 24 disciplines that have been completed.

Saudi Arabia is second in the standings with 71 medals and 33 gold while Kuwait I athletes have won 65 medals including 15 gold.

Bahrain are in fourth place with 48 medals (14 gold) with Oman in fifth place with 42 medals (16 gold) and Qatar sixth with 28 medals (12 gold)

As the Gulf Youth Games nears its conclusion, GCC athletes have enjoyed weeks of thrilling competition at the biggest regional stages.

Sunday’s events include judo, swimming, and golf which will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikha Rawda bint Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum crowned the winners of the handball competition held at the Al-Bataeh Cultural and Sports Hall. Saudi Arabia claimed the gold and Kuwait the silver.

Mohammed Al Yamahi, a member of the UAE's national triathlon team, secured a silver medal for the country at Al Zorah Beach in Ajman. Al Yamahi showcased his prowess by swimming 750 meters, biking for 20 kilometres, and running 5 kilometres around the Department of Tourism Development headquarters, completing the course in 1 hour, 9 minutes, and 44 seconds.

Bahrain's Abdul Rahman Hassan claimed the gold with a time of 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 10 seconds, and his compatriot Ahmed Al-Hallaq the bronze.

The UAE youth team asserted their dominance on the opening day of the Esports competition in Dubai launching their campaign with a resounding 10-0 victory over Qatar, followed by a narrow 4-3 loss to Kuwait and a solid 5-3 win against Saudi Arabia.

Concluding the day's matches, the UAE led the standings with six points, edging ahead of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in goal difference

Sheikha Al Khatiri made history when she chaired the referee committee for archery competitions at the Games becoming the first Emirati woman to chair such a committee in multiple tournaments and to attain the continental badge in the sport.

Reflecting on her journey with archery, Sheikha Al Khatiri shared: "My venture began with the training of national referees during the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In 2021, I stepped onto the field and obtained the continental badge, becoming the first Emirati referee in the game in 2022. Since then, I have officiated in prestigious events such as the Asian Championship in Sharjah and the Arab Championships in Tunisia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia."

Meanwhile, the UAE secured two bronze medals in the table tennis competitions, with the youth team clinching third place in the team event and the duo of Ali Al-Hawai and Abdullah Al-Hawai also securing third place in the doubles competition.

Qatar claimed the gold medal, while Bahrain secured silver. The UAE's national team earned bronze after defeating Oman and Kuwait by scores.

The gold medal in the doubles competition was won by the Qatari pair of Sultan Al-Kuwari and Ahmed Qarani who defeated the Bahraini duo of Mohammed Al-Aali and Ali Mohammed 3-1.

In the women's doubles, the Bahraini pair of Fatima Al-Aali and Kinda Mahmoud secured gold by defeating the Kuwaiti pairing of Rayan Al-Eidan and Maryam Al-Halwaji 3-1.

UAE’s equestrian star Issa Omran Al Owais achieved the rare feat of securing two gold medals within just four days in two separate championships.

He first clinched the individual title in the show jumping competition hosted by the Sharjah Equestrian Club and shortly afterwards he emerged victorious in the UAE Championship for the youth category held at Boudheib Academy in Abu Dhabi.

In a gesture of appreciation, Al Owais dedicated his achievement to the wise leadership of the UAE, as well as to his father and uncle, whose unwavering support and encouragement have been instrumental in his journey in the sport of show jumping.