Read: How luxury in-home golf simulators are becoming the rage these days

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 7:39 PM

As the game of golf continues to expand in the UAE and region, with both on-course and off-course offerings, there is now an apparent growing market for premium at-home golf simulators.

Club Lab Golf is now presenting state-of-the-art technology and personalized services tailored for residential purposes - from basements to standalone rooms,

The unit is equipped to transform residences into golfing sanctuaries, eradicating the limitations of weather, seasonality, and tee time availability. More than just a product, the facility’s at-home solution epitomises convenience, allowing golf enthusiasts to elevate their game conveniently within the comfort of their own homes. Prices start from $45,000.

Why not have a golf simulator at home? - Supplied photo

Recognising the global trend of at-home golf simulators, Club Lab Golf is committed to providing an extension to its premium service and cutting-edge technology that has made its indoor facility in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) a renowned destination for golf enthusiasts.

“At Club Lab Golf, we believe in delivering more than just a product; we offer a comprehensive solution tailored to each customer, unique preferences and requirements,” said Reg van Rooyen, Co-Founder of Club Lab Golf.

“We understand that customers desire the same bespoke approach towards golf in their homes as they experience in our facility, where one-on-one personalised solutions are paramount. That’s why we’re excited to extend our commitment to excellence by delivering unparalleled attention to detail and access to cutting-edge technology in at-home services,” Van Rooyen added.

Club Lab Golf at-home offerings boast premium equipment, including Foresight Sports, BenQ, and Epson 4K projectors, ensuring an immersive and lifelike golfing experience within the confines of one’s residence.

With a custom turnkey solution, clients can expect their ready-built room to be completed within 10 to 14 days, equipped with access to 26 complimentary golf courses. Taking a comprehensive approach, Club Lab Golf also offers oversight of every aspect from construction and flooring to simulator installation, guaranteeing a seamless setup process for customers.

Moreover, Club Lab Golf goes above and beyond by offering routine servicing once a year, readily available software updates, and access to skilled technicians for on-call and on-ground assistance.

“Our expansion into the residential market is a natural progression for Club Lab Golf as we strive to meet the evolving needs of our customers,: added Rohan Mehta, Co-Founder of Club Lab Golf. “Our goal is to elevate the golfing experience by providing unparalleled services, whether at our flagship studio or in the comfort of our customers’ homes.”

Following its expansion into at-home services, Club Lab Golf has experienced significant corporate growth, with a 50% increase in revenue month-over-month.

This growth is set to rise, with burgeoning demand for at-home golfing simulators, driven by factors such as affordability, convenience, environmental sustainability, improved game, variety and challenge, as well as social activity.