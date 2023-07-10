UAE: Police surprise drivers with 'star of the road' honour for following traffic rules

By rewarding good drivers, authorities across the country hope to set examples for other motorists

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 9:45 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM

Motorists in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain were in for a pleasant surprise when police officers signalled them to pull over. Instead of a pink, green or white slip, the Traffic and Patrols Department of Umm Al Quwain Police surprised drivers with a certificate for following the traffic rules.

The patrolling police stopped the drivers to hand them a certificate recognising the law abiding motorists. Under the initiative, 'You are the star of the road', police observed drivers' behaviour and honoured them with a certificate and a gift bag.

This is not the first time traffic authorities have undertaken such an initiative; the Police forces across the UAE have conducted similar campaigns. By rewarding good drivers, the authorities hope to set examples for fellow motorists.

In March 2023, Abu Dhabi Police carried out a similar campaign called 'Your life is safe'. Happiness Patrols honoured drivers who are seen following regulations closely and not committing any traffic violation. The Dubai Police have also done similar campaigns in previous years.

Again in 2022, Abu Dhabi Police gave away gifts to 51 motorists who were committed to adhering to traffic rules and regulations in celebration of the UAE National Day.

In November 2021, Ajman Police honoured 23 motorists who followed the traffic rules and did not commit any traffic violation or cause any traffic accident. The move was part of the annual Golden Points initiative. The authority thanked and appreciated the motorists for their responsible driving and their commitment to traffic laws.

US expat Craigrey David Christophe and UAE national Shamsa Matar were awarded a car each by the Dubai Police, acknowledging their commitment to traffic rules. In the year 2018, Christophe bagged a Hyundai after being picked as winner of the White Points system, while Shams took home a Nissan.

Two lucky 'safe drivers' were rewarded with cars in 2015 as part of the Dubai Police's white points system. In addition, 1,500 people won other prizes for safe driving during the ceremony held in Dubai.

