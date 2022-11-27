UAE National Day: Police reward 51 safe drivers with gifts

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 12:06 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol has given out gifts to 51 motorists who are committed to adhering to traffic rules and regulations in celebration of the 51st UAE National Day.

During the distribution of the gifts, the Happiness Patrol officers stressed the keenness of Abu Dhabi Police to adopt the best systems and mechanisms to enhance the traffic culture among various segments of society through programs that promote road safety to preserve lives and property.

Officers also urged motorists to always drive safely on the roads for their safety and the safety of other road users.

The initiative is part of the force’s efforts to spread positivity among drivers and various groups of society, encourage them to abide by traffic rules, and consolidate the idea of ​​rewards instead of penalties.

The motorists who received the gifts expressed great happiness and joy and thanked Abu Dhabi Police for their pioneering efforts in communicating and interacting with them on all occasions in a way that exceeded their expectations.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to follow rules during the National Day celebrations and parades.

The force said motorists are allowed decorate their vehicles appropriately to mark the occasion, from November 28 to December 6, but all decorations must be removed after this period.

Those caught decorating their cars beyond the acceptable limits will be penalised, according to police.

Authorities had outlined 14 rules that must be adhered to by all drivers during National Day celebrations and parades, including avoiding obstructing traffic or parking in undesignated areas, drivers are not allowed to change the colour of their vehicles, not using spray paint on cars, over-tinting the car window glass and not to obscure licence plates.

