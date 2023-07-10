Paying traffic fines in Abu Dhabi: No fees required, easy instalment payments, smart services

Have your incurred traffic fines in Abu Dhabi and wondering how to pay the charges Driving license holders and vehicle owners can utilise various convenient methods to pay traffic violation fines, which the Abu Dhabi Police reminded residents in their latest social media awareness drive.

Motorists can still pay their traffic fines in interest-free instalments, as confirmed by a call centre executive from the Abu Dhabi traffic department to Khaleej Times. Motorists are provided a 35 per cent discount if they pay the traffic fines within two months (60 days) of committing the offence and 25 per cent discount in a year through five banks in the UAE.

These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank. To avail of the service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of these banks. A motorist has to contact the bank directly, within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of being booked, to request for payment of traffic fines in instalments.

Fines can be paid through several channels, including:

Abu Dhabi Police smart application

Abu Dhabi government services - the Tamm application

Abu Dhabi government services - the Tamm website

Digital kiosks

Customer services centres

Motorists while paying fines must have all the required documents ready. The required documents include

Emirates ID

Vehicle registration

Personal attendance of the owner or his legal representative, if applied in service centre.

However, there are conditions under which an individual can avail these services.

No restrictions on traffic violations, such as: Traffic Points and Vehicle reservation, as the customer must add the traffic points on his license and pay of the allowance for the period of impoundment of a vehicle or vehicle confinement.

Notably, there are no fees, such as knowledge fees, associated with using these services.

Through these reminders, the authority aims to motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic violation charges and enhance public awareness of the benefits of early payment of traffic fines and the consequences of delay in clearing the fines.

Authorities call on the public to take advantage of the initiative as it is an easier and convenient option.

