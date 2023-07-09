UAE: Partial closure announced on major road for maintenance

He shares a photo of him reading Tintin comics, saying it's a visionary series that was originally written in the 1950s that dreamt of space travel even before humanity took its first leap into orbit
The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority on Sunday announced partial closure of a key road in Khor Fakkan for maintenance works.
The partial closure on Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Street in Khor Fakkan will affect traffic, the authority warned.
A tweet by the authority urged the public to use alternative roads and follow the traffic signs to avoid traffic jams.
Meanwhile, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Saturday alerted drivers to expect traffic delays on some key roads of the emirate starting from midnight on July 9 until July 23.
Motorists may encounter slow-moving traffic on Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road at Al Ghubaiba and Al Mina Streets' intersection.
ALSO READ:
Drivers are advised to follow directional signs and use alternative routes, which include Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait, or Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Streets, authority added.
He shares a photo of him reading Tintin comics, saying it's a visionary series that was originally written in the 1950s that dreamt of space travel even before humanity took its first leap into orbit
More women and young Emiratis — aged 21 to 40 — will be casting their votes for this year's elections
He expressed his sincere gratitude to the authority for the honour
The popular Eurasian nation boasts of terrific natural beauty and is a short 3-hour flight from Dubai
Tremor detected in an area situated 45km north of the city centre
With a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft across two floors, the Dubai venue also hosted small to medium-sized events
Some expats say they will alter their plans according to the situation, while several others feel otherwise
The semi-ripe dates possess a soft and moist texture that effortlessly melts in the mouth