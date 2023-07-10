UAE: Dh400 fine warning reminder for pedestrians issued by police

Last week, a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai went into effect, including fines up to Dh100,000

Sharjah Police has taken to social media to issue a reminder about a pedestrian violation that can result in a fine.

Crossing roads at undesignated areas can result in a fine of Dh400. This violation can lead to accidents and even loss of life.

Earlier this year, a 34-year-old Asian man died after being run over by two separate vehicles while he was crossing the road from a place not authorised for pedestrian crossing. The horrifying incident occurred when when the victim was pulling a bicycle across a road and was hit by two cars. The double collision led to his immediate death.

Police from other emirates also repeatedly issue reminders about violations that can lead to accidents on the road, as well as the fines and black points they could fetch you.

Just last week, a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai went into effect. They include fines up to Dh100,000.

The authority said that the new fines were implemented to increase safety on the roads and reduce fatalities.

