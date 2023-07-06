Dubai traffic law: How motorists can avoid jumping red light and Dh50,000 penalty

A German too won $1 million from the ticket he purchased online on June 15
According to Dubai Police, 31,783 cases of jumping the red light were recorded last year. That means 87 cars a day or almost 4 cars every hour did not properly stop at the red light, or sped up instead of slowing down when the signal changed from green to yellow.
In the first six months of 2022 alone, beating the red light resulted in 50 collisions and caused the death of four people, while 64 others were injured on the road.
Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, deputy director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said offenders received 12 black points and a Dh1,000 fine. Their vehicles were confiscated for a month and they had to pay a Dh3,000 release fee.
Now, following amendments to the traffic law in Dubai, the release fee has gone up (beginning July 6) to Dh50,000 and a stiffer penalty of Dh100,000 will have to be paid for confiscated vehicles that participate in illegal road race.
There are other amendments to the traffic law but jumping the red light is being highlighted as it has been one of the top traffic offences every year.
According to RoadSafety UAE, more than 7 per cent of all road accidents in the country annually involving major injuries or death are due to jumping the red light.
“This is clearly avoidable,” noted the road safety advocates, adding: “Waiting for a few seconds or minutes is better than committing a serious offence that can cause a fatal accident.”
Major General Saif Al Mazroui, director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, has been constantly reminding motorists to be cautious while driving towards traffic lights to prevent accidents. He noted one of the reasons for jumping the red light was not paying attention or being distracted while driving.
Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, also told Khaleej Times: “Majority of red light jumping violations is linked to distracted behaviour of motorists. The attention of motorists must be centred on what’s happening around them. A red light simply cannot be overlooked as a result of distraction.”
He gave the following advice how to do it right:
Keep in mind
