UAE: Man killed after being run over twice; both drivers fined over Dh66,000

The incident occurred when the victim crossed into a lane not authorised for pedestrian crossing

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:55 AM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:25 AM

A 34-year-old Asian man died after being run over by two separate vehicles while he was crossing the road from a place not authorised for pedestrian crossing.

AS the victim was pulling his bicycle, a car driven by an Arab person hit him – at the same time, he was also hit by another car driven by a Gulf citizen. The double collision led to his immediate death.

The Public Prosecution Office in Ras Al Khaimah accused the defendants of not observing traffic signs and driving their vehicles without attention, resulting in the accident and the death of the victim.

The Traffic Misdemeanour Court in Ras Al Khaimah fined each of them Dh1,500, and ordered both to pay the heirs of the victim Dh66,666 in legal blood money.

Investigations revealed that the victim was crossing the road from right to left when the incident occurred. He crossed the right lane, entering between the middle and left lanes, which is when the two vehicles hit him at the same time.

The hardest collision was caused by the vehicle of the second accused, which was travelling in the left lane, with the victim's bicycle stuck in the front of his car. Due to this, the court noted that the two accused bear different percentages of responsibility in the accident.

