UAE: 23 drivers who didn’t commit a single traffic violation all year honoured

Ajman Police General Command honoured 23 motorists who followed the traffic rules in the Emirate and did not commit any traffic violation or cause any traffic accident during 2021.
The move is part of the annual Golden Points initiative, which aims to achieve the Ministry of Interior's strategic goal to enhance road security.
Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said that the Golden Points initiative is one of the series of awareness initiatives implemented by the Ajman Police to raise awareness and motivate the public about the importance of adhering to traffic laws and avoiding violations.
The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department thanked and appreciated the motorists for their responsible driving and their commitment to traffic laws in the Emirate of Ajman. Their action in turn supports the police's efforts to enhance road security.
The motorists expressed their gratefulness to the Ajman Police and their happiness on receiving the honour.
They also stressed that the initiative was a great incentive that encouraged them to abide by law and avoid traffic violations and accidents.
Mohamed Al Hamadi, a beneficiary expressed his appreciation to Ajman police for the initiative that encourages the youth to avoid reckless driving, refrain from committing violations like over-speeding or jumping the red light that could cause serious accidents.
Mohamed Al Hamadi called on young people and all motorists to respect the law to ensure safety for all.
