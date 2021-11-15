50% discount on UAE traffic fines: 4 ways to pay; which violations are not covered

The length of the road network increased from 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006 to 18,255 lane-kilometres in 2020
Motorists in Ajman will get 40 days to avail themselves of a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines.
The special offer was rolled out as part of the Emirate’s celebrations of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
Residents can get the discount from November 21 to December 31 on violations committed before November 14.
Motorists can also get their black points cancelled and their confiscated vehicles released.
These violations are not covered under the discount:
>> Reckless driving that put others in danger.
>> Modifying a vehicle’s engine without a licence.
There are four ways to pay the fines:
>> At the Ajman Police service centres.
>> Self-service kiosks called Sahl.
>> Ministry of Interior app.
>> Ajman Police app.
