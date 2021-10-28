Motorists cautioned about traffic congestion.
Motorists can object to traffic offence notifications within a month of receiving them through a text message, Abu Dhabi Police have clarified.
Drivers receive instant text messages about traffic violations committed by them on Abu Dhabi roads on the phones registered on the traffic file of the car owner.
Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, said that based on Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 regarding traffic control rules and procedures, the owner is notified of the violations recorded against the vehicle. The relevant authorities wait for the review of the offence for a month from the date of its issuance. This is to allow the motorist object before it is registered permanently.
“Vehicle owners can object to the traffic violation notice if they feel it was issued unjustifiably or if another person driving the car had committed the violation. And if the motorist doesn’t present the objection during the specified period, the vehicle owner shall bear the administrative penalties prescribed for the violations,” said Al Hamiri.
“Failure of the car owner to object to the violation notice is considered a presumption that they had committed the traffic offence.”
The Abu Dhabi Traffic Prosecution had in 2017 said that it saw a reduction in violations committed in the emirate by five percent or more depending on the offences and the reasons given by the violator.
The system allows violators to submit their objections directly to the Traffic Prosecution Office, which either dismisses the violation charges or transfers the case to the court if the motorist refuses to reconcile with the authority.
Officials said that after receiving the file, the Traffic Court judge decides on the fines depending on the information and the reasons provided by the person as to why he/she should be spared and the seriousness of the offence.
