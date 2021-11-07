UAE: Traffic cameras to monitor expired vehicle registration from November 7

To release the vehicle after confiscation, the owner will also need to pay Dh10,000 within three months
UAE1 day ago
Ras Al Khaimah police announced that vehicles with expired registration will be monitored by traffic cameras starting from Sunday, November 7.
Cameras activated across Ras Al Khaimah streets will not only flag vehicles with expired registration but also expired licenses and car insurance.
The violators will face Dh500 fines and will receive four black points, according to federal traffic law.
Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, told Khaleej Times that the system is activated at various internal and external roads of the emirate.
He pointed out that drivers and vehicle owners must expedite the renewal of expired licenses to prevent violations and legal procedures.
The Deputy Director of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, Colonel Omar Mohammad Al-Oud Al-Tunaiji, explained that the cameras have a high degree of accuracy and quality that exceeds 95% in monitoring vehicles. They can process and read vehicle number plates dynamically according to the smart reading system.
ALSO READ:
He added that the digital reading of vehicle plates does not require central processing. The available information is sent through a private network to the central server. The data is subjected to human scrutiny in the last stage to be checked to avoid any technical errors.
To release the vehicle after confiscation, the owner will also need to pay Dh10,000 within three months
UAE1 day ago
103 sites rated LEED Gold, marking major sustainability milestone
UAE1 day ago
This year's Sharjah book fair hosts 12 Italian publishers and two major writers
UAE1 day ago
Cyclists from all levels, ages, nationalities ride along Sheikh Zayed Road
UAE1 day ago
Police warn motorists of traffic jams in the area
UAE1 day ago
Over 100 members displayed their passion for the sport in matching red-and-black T-shirts
UAE1 day ago
Clean power to be generated from solar, nuclear, sources says capital's Department of Energy
UAE1 day ago
Festivities will begin at 5:30pm on December 2 in Dubai's Hatta
UAE2 days ago