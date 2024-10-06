Sharjah Police bust drug operation; 6 arrested for smuggling narcotic-laced paper

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM Last updated: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 11:53 AM

A gang of six suspects was arrested after Sharjah Police seized a package of illegal drugs coming in from a foreign country.

The six individuals of Asian origin — part of a wider network — were transporting the package via a shipping company. The authority found A4 size paper laced with 4kg of drugs known as 'Spice'.

A parcel coming through the shipping company was intercepted, containing closed envelopes and notebooks of A4 papers meant for drawing or writing. On checking the paper, the authority discovered that it was laced with the drug.

Along with this narcotic, the police also seized ready-to-use marijuana that was being stored with the intention of selling in the country.

After receiving reports of the illegal activities, a specialised team was formed to track down the suspects, identify them, and check their connection with internal elements or external networks for drug trade and promotion.

What started as a hunt for one person, led the authorities to discovering five more people involved in the crime.

After conducting investigations in all their homes, different quantities of marijuana were found along with the hidden drug 'Spice' in one of the suspect's rooms. The criminals used camouflage techniques to hide the drugs from the police, but the authority used thorough examination to discover the narcotics.

The authority said in a statement that the drug manufactured as 'Spice', "is one of the most dangerous and effective substances compared to other narcotics, such as opioids, heroin, etc.".

All the defendants and the accused have been transferred to the public prosecutor's office for legal action.