UAE: Dh1,000 fine warning as police issue school bus stop sign rules

Police video advisory urges motorists to completely stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students.

By Web Desk Published: Mon 8 Nov 2021, 12:03 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have listed out the full set of rules that motorists must follow when a school bus stop sign is out.

Sharing a video on Monday, the Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to bring their vehicles to a complete stop when the sign is displayed to drop off or pick up students:

Here are the rules drivers must follow:

>> On single-lane roads, motorists in both directions should stop at a distance of at least five metres.

>> On two-way roads, the driver headed in the same direction of the bus must stop at a distance of at least five metres.

The force also reiterated the penalty for flouting the rule: Dh1,000 fine and 10 black traffic points.

Authorities in the UAE Capital had in September activated radars on school buses to detect such violations.

The police had earlier said that 17 per cent of motorists in Abu Dhabi don’t stop when the school bus ‘stop’ signs are displayed.